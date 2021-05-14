Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 50.2% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $164.68 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $166.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

