28,290 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,290 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

