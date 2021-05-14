Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $24.04 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.72. The company has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.