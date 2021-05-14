Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $70.04 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.