Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $46,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $173.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.