Smead Capital Management Inc. Buys 784,822 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,822 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 5.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $114,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,962,000 after acquiring an additional 85,147 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.6% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 136.1% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

