$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Five Below reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Five Below stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $39,695,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

