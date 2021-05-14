Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $387.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

