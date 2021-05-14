XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of XPEL opened at $74.15 on Friday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 383.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $4,331,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

