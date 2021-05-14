Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 153.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.