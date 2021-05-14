Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,489,000 after buying an additional 116,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $268.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.30 and its 200 day moving average is $270.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

