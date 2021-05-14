McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 236,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 112.4% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 369,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $82,718,000 after acquiring an additional 195,287 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $725,260,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

