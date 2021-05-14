Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

