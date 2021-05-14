Sandy Spring Bank Has $108,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.