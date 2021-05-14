DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.12.

DKNG opened at $40.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

