Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.52.

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.31 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

