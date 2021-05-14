Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells 7,298 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PDCE opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.