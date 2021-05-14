MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,908 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.
- On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.
MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.