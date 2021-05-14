MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,908 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

