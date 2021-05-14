Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.22 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,720.20 or 1.00435807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $812.90 or 0.01609707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00752343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00404020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00223236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,797,712 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

