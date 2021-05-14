Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $351.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,720.20 or 1.00435807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $812.90 or 0.01609707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00752343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00404020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00223236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,797,712 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

