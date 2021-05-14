MultiPlan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,788% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.
Shares of MPLN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
