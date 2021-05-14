BJ’s Wholesale Club Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,296% compared to the typical daily volume of 219 call options.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $634,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

