Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Geodrill Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.88 million.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$192,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,490,474.89. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

