Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$30.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

