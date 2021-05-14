Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 847.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,623 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.