Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

RPAY stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repay by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

