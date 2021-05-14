Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.
RPAY stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repay by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
