Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $309.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.03 and a 200-day moving average of $345.53. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

