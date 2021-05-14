Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $321.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.39 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

