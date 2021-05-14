Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 103.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $166.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.