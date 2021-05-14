Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $750,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 852,687 shares of company stock worth $65,367,719 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

