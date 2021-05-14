Sandy Spring Bank Sells 150 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

