Signaturefd LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,611 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

