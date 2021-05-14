Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $227.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $230.97.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

