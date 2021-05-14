Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Roche by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Roche by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.70 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $285.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

