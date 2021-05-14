Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,871 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,871 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

