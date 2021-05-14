Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rapid7 by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $77.68 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

