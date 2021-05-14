Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,653 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.13 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

