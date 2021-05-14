Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

BABA stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average is $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

