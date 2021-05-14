Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

