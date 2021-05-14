Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

MCRB opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

