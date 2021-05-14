Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

