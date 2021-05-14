Piper Sandler Comments on Talis Biomedical Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Talis Biomedical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

TLIS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $257,000.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.