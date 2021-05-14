Oppenheimer Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $204.50 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $116.76 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.