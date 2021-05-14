The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $7.17 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.