The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $7.17 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.