National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.70

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. Analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

