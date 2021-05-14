Ellevest Inc. Buys 335 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 58.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

