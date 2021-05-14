Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 624.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.