PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,024 shares of company stock worth $10,295,937 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

