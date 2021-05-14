Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $111.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

