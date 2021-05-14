First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $20.42 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

